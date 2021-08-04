Bringing The World Home To You

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band, 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder'

By Brian Burns
Published August 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT

One of the highlights of my summer has been the weekly appearance of a shaved ice truck in our neighborhood. I'm a bit too old to be lining up for snow cones with a bunch of nine year olds, but what really makes me smile is the music coming from the truck's speakers. Steel drum covers of modern-day classics by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and more spill from the windows as the truck rolls down the street.

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band has been making joyful music like this for years from its home in Hamburg, Germany, expertly crafting steel drum versions of hip-hop and funk classics from the '70s to the modern day. From its new album Expansions, here's a spot-on cover of Jay-Z and Timbaland's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder" that's as charming and infectious as the sound of the ice cream truck rounding your corner on a summer afternoon.

Brian Burns
