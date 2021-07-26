Drew And Kayla Gottfried Thought Their Wedding Video Had Been Erased

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Drew and Kayla Gottfried have relied on photos and memories to relive the magic of their wedding day. That's because their wedding video got erased - or so they thought. Turns out it was hiding in old boxes at their church. Drew surprised Kayla with the video by screening it at a local theater on their anniversary. Kayla told The Washington Post that 14 years have gone by and she still feels that young, giddy love.