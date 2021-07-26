Bringing The World Home To You

Baltimore Museum Of Art Tries Something New To Include More Diverse Perspectives

Published July 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

The Baltimore Museum of Art has found a set of guest curators to organize an exhibition that opens next March. The curators in question are the people who spend the most time with the art and gently remind people not to touch it - seventeen members of the museum's security team. The exhibition is part of an effort to draw in more diverse perspectives and is appropriately named Guarding the Art.

