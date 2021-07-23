Guest Playlist: WUNC Music x Rofhiwa Book Café

Our friends at Rofhiwa Book Café have curated a special playlist for WUNC Music. Here’s what Naledi Yaziyo, curator at Rofhiwa, had to say about it.

"A little about this playlist. Rofhiwa Indeed was first created in 2018 under the title "Kofi" - which was sort of a placeholder name for what would become Rofhiwa. It is filled with all the songs we thought we might like to hear in the shop one day; songs that stilled and stayed with us in grief; songs that made the thing feel so possible some days when it was hard to see it clearly.

So, what you will hear then, is a compilation of our dreams, our grief, our hopes, our joys. It is a living playlist, so expect it to grow with us! We hope you'll hang with this playlist for a little while. That you'll let yourself get lost in it. May it be life for your own dreams or a sweet reminder that they are indeed possible.

Note: This is a truncated version of the playlist. Rofhiwa Indeed – the full playlist (10hr 50min) is available on Spotify."

Check it out below!