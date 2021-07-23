Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Guest Playlist: WUNC Music x Rofhiwa Book Café

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published July 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT
Rofhiwa_Option_Final_Colour.jpg

Our friends at Rofhiwa Book Café have curated a special playlist for WUNC Music. Here’s what Naledi Yaziyo, curator at Rofhiwa, had to say about it.

"A little about this playlist. Rofhiwa Indeed was first created in 2018 under the title "Kofi" - which was sort of a placeholder name for what would become Rofhiwa. It is filled with all the songs we thought we might like to hear in the shop one day; songs that stilled and stayed with us in grief; songs that made the thing feel so possible some days when it was hard to see it clearly.

So, what you will hear then, is a compilation of our dreams, our grief, our hopes, our joys. It is a living playlist, so expect it to grow with us! We hope you'll hang with this playlist for a little while. That you'll let yourself get lost in it. May it be life for your own dreams or a sweet reminder that they are indeed possible.

Note: This is a truncated version of the playlist. Rofhiwa Indeed – the full playlist (10hr 50min) is available on Spotify."

Check it out below!

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
