Brandi Carlile, 'Right On Time'

Brandi Carlile describes her forthcoming album, In These Silent Days out Oct. 1, as "drama mixed with joy." Carlile knows better than most how to convey wounded grace and strength in slow-building ballads, and "Right On Time" fits squarely into that tradition: The powerful song — and its video, which was directed by none other than Courteney Cox — reflects on conflict, regret and the singer's stubborn resolve to do better tomorrow than she did today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.