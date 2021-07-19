Female Soldiers Are Excited About New Body Armor That Is Designed For Them

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Pundits and politicians have recently made light of how the military is changing to be more inclusive. But some of those efforts aren't just about making the fighting force more equitable. For female soldiers, some of the changes might also save lives. Jay Price of member station WUNC reports from Fort Belvoir, Va.

MELISSA ELLEDGE: And this is the Generation II Modular Scalable Vest.

JAY PRICE, BYLINE: Major Melissa Elledge helps the Army develop body armor. She deployed to combat zones twice in older versions designed for a male-centric army. She's deeply familiar with their failings for women. Bad fits left potentially lethal gaps, and as she sat in trucks or aircraft, the heavy ceramic plates would cut off circulation. The plates also took up vital time to shove aside before she could shoulder and aim her rifle.

ELLEDGE: For each of us, soldier first, we're a rifleman. And so to seat that weapon and to take that first shot is vital to my survivability.

PRICE: She says the new modular body armor fixes those problems with better shaping, new sizes and by spreading protection across various pieces. And it's much less cumbersome, a plus regardless of gender.

ELLEDGE: You'll hear soldiers talk about - oh, I feel like a turtle. You know, if you're down on the ground and you need to get up quickly, the legacy armor makes that difficult.

PRICE: A handful of units most likely to deploy soon have begun getting the new system, including the Fort Bragg-based 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade. It's an advising unit made up of experienced soldiers like Staff Sergeant Desjaunae Williams and Staff Sergeant Kiara Johnson, who recently got the new vests.

DESJAUNAE WILLIAMS: I was extremely excited when I first got it because it was extremely light.

KIARA JOHNSON: This feels great, feels more tailored to the body. So it doesn't feel like something is weighing you down and dragging you down or holding you down.

PRICE: It's not just the body armor, which the Army is also sharing with other services. Across the military, similar improvements in uniforms and other personal gear are being fielded or are under development. These are an acknowledgement by the Pentagon it needs to do more to accommodate female troops, who it relies on now to make up a substantial part of the force. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois says the problems with body armor have long been obvious.

TAMMY DUCKWORTH: When I showed up in Iraq in 2004, the only body armor sizes they had available were large and extra larges, male sizes.

PRICE: Part of the push is coming from Congress, which now includes female combat veterans from both parties, like Duckworth.

DUCKWORTH: The military tends to try to treat everybody the same. It's a pure meritocracy. But at a certain point, when you have women who've finally reached a point where, as a population within the military, we're so critical that the military could not go to war without its female service members, you know, now you've got to start really paying more attention.

PRICE: She says a former combat doctor has told her of cases where gaping, ill-fitting armor gave snipers a clean shot at soldiers. The body armor redesign is part of a wave of changes in clothing and gear to better accommodate women - new flight suits for several services, a marine maternity uniform, helmets and protective suits for bomb disposal teams. And those maternity flight suits? They're serious business, says one of the first sailors to get one.

STEPHANIE AJUZIE: It's just recognition that our shapes and sizes matter to the military.

PRICE: Lieutenant Stephanie Ajuzie is a flight surgeon at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland.

AJUZIE: You know, over the years - and going back historically - women didn't always put on the uniform, and so obviously, the original uniforms were designed for males. And it's going to be a learning process to figure out what works for women, but to be recognized that, hey, you guys matter, and you being comfortable and wearing a uniform that you feel represents your shape and your size is important.

PRICE: Getting more nimble at improving gear and clothing for servicewomen and -men has become such a priority that the Army has already made improvements on the fly to the new body armor.

For NPR News, I'm Jay Price at Fort Belvoir, Va.

