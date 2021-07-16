Juice Menace, 'FUPTHECLUB'

Wales, the rural coastal country just west of England, isn't where you'd expect to find one of the year's better bangers, but Juice Menace is here to blow up your Welsh stereotypes. The young Cardiff rapper has been bubbling under for a couple of years and developing one of more adroit deliveries in the U.K. rap and grime scene. On "FUPTHECLUB," she pairs her breathless flow with a beast of a beat that churns like a recaffeinated DJ Screw production. And like all memorable pop songs, it has that lyric you anticipate every time the chorus comes around: "It's still a f****** pandemic, you ain't getting a hug."

