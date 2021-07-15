A Truck Carrying 20,000 Pounds Of Ramen Crashes In An Arkansas Lake

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. A truck carrying 20,000 pounds of ramen crashed in an Arkansas lake two days ago. No one was hurt, thankfully, but oh, boy, did people have fun with that online. One Facebook user wrote of the 10 tons of capsized noodles - glad he only lost $120 in cargo. Someone else put the total loss at $26. Another joke that says the temperature hit 93 degrees that day - all you needed was a fork and butter for a ready meal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.