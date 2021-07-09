Strand Of Oaks, 'Galacticana'

The sentiment and weight of Strand of Oaks' new song, "Galacticana," strikes at the right moment, as live concerts are making a comeback, and bands and fans are coming together for the first time in 16 months.

"I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together," sings Strand of Oaks' lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Tim Showalter. "Standing right in front of me, feeding off the energy together / Looking for identity, freaking out a little bit together."

The mid-tempo, song of hope sing-along is from Oaks' forthcoming album, In Heaven, out Oct 1. "I wrote this song right at the start of the pandemic," Showalter told us via text. "Those were sad and scary times, and I just wanted to make it positive instead of negative."

The message at the core of "Galacticana" is universal, not only as a remembrance of all that was lost during the pandemic, but as a reflection of the joy and newfound strength we're feeling right now.

