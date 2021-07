Michigan-based singer-songwriter Izzy Johnson makes the most beautifully transporting, pulse-slowing music, with gently picked guitars and ethereal harmonies. Their gorgeous debut album, Earth Tones, is a series of minimalist meditations on self-discovery, recovery and, on this track, "Existing," finding comfort and gratitude in simply persevering.

