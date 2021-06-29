Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Steve Gunn, 'Other You'

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT

There's you, and then there's the other you – the one you might be, could be, or are already becoming. Steve Gunn's always had a dual musical personality: in one, a heady guitarist who splits the universe in half with multi-instrumentalist John Truscinski; the other, a singer-songwriter attuned to his own inner cosmos. Those lines blur, of course, but "Other You" approaches our harmonizing actualities with prismatic production – backwards guitar, ambient loops, panning piano – in an introspective song as pretty as it is potent.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories