Tyler, The Creator, 'Lumberjack'

Throughout his career, Tyler, the Creator has ebbed and flowed between the melodic and the abrasive, bouncing back and forth with deft ease. "Lumberjack" is the lead single from Tyler's recently-announced upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, slated for release on June 25. The track leans on the darker side of his artistic spectrum; it's discomforting, expanding upon the sounds of 2019's Igor and calling back to his first two albums, Goblin and Wolf. At its core, it's a track about being in your bag that's carried by the refrain: "Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out." The braggadocio is infectious. If the album's anything like the single, we'll have the perfect soundtrack for a summer of mayhem.

