Audrey Nuna, 'Space'

In a world of constant connectivity, Audrey Nuna, like all of us, craves intimacy and emotional distance at the same time. From her debut album, A Liquid Breakfast, the 22-year-old sings, "I'm undercover, I'm underwater," over distant drums, soft synths and sparse piano chords. At the beginning of "Space," her voice is steady and measured, but by the chorus, she nearly pleads: "I just need some space." It's unclear from what she needs space, but that doesn't quite matter — by the end, any lingering questions have been forgotten, swallowed by the intensity of her yearning.

