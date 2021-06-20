Sunday Puzzle: Hidden Cities

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence hides the name of a U.S. city of seven more more letters. You name the cities.

Ex. The weightlifters are flexing tonight. [Ky.] --> LEXINGTON

1. Is the psychic a good prognosticator? [Ill.]

2. I don't like spoilsports mouthing off. [N.H.]

3. Make me a sandwich Italian-style. [Kan.]

4. Beauty queens rebuff a lot of suitors. [N.Y.]

5. We saved a swami's soul and spirit. [Mont.]

6. Grandma voted for Landon. [Fla.]

7. The geologist watches a peak erode. [Va.]

8. You need a low heel in good boots. [W.Va.]

9. It was a banana he imagined. [Calif.]

10. The instrument produces amorphous tones. [Tex.]

11. I'd like a ranch or a generic house. [Alas.]

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Name a famous woman in American history with a three-part name. Change one letter in her first name to a double letter. The resulting first and second parts of her name form the first and last names of a famous athlete. And the last part of the woman's name is a major rival of that athlete. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: Lady Bird Johnson --> Larry Bird, (Magic) Johnson

Winner: Efrem Mallach of Milford, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Iva Allen in Canada. Name a make of car. Write it in all capital letters. Rotate one of the letters 90 degrees and another letter 180 degrees to make a woman's name. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 24, at 3 p.m. ET.

