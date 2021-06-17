Bringing The World Home To You

State Board of Education Approves Some Documents In New Social Studies Standards

North Carolina Public Radio | By Cole del Charco
Published June 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT
File photo of a library inside a school at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public Schools.
Brian Batista
/
For WUNC
A library inside a school at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public Schools.

The State Board of Education has approved some supporting documents to be included with new social studies standards. It's a small step in what's become a highly contentious and politicized process.

The board has been working with the State Department of Public Instruction to determine new standards for K-12 social studies.

A revised glossary of terms presented today is meant to guide the big picture lessons. Inclusion of the term "structural racism" had previously drawn a lot of debate.

The board approved the glossary and other guidance for teachers implementing the standards despite "no" votes from three Republicans. Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who has been strongly critical, was not present for the vote.

Republican Superintendent Catherine Truitt has spoken in favor of a bill in the Legislature that would limit how teachers can talk about race.

Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is the Fletcher Fellow for education policy reporting and joined WUNC in 2019. He grew up in North Carolina.
