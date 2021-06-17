Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coke's Stock Drops After A Slight By Soccer Star Christiano Ronaldo

Published June 17, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a splash at a recent press conference, and it had nothing to do with his performance at the European Championship. The health fanatic took one look at the two bottles of Coke placed on the table in front of him and moved them just out of frame. Coca-Cola is a sponsor of Euro 2020. Instead, he held up a bottle of water. The market value of the soft drink company dropped $4 billion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.