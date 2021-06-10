It Is Confirmed: Australian Farmers Find Titanosaur Bones

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "MAIN THEME FROM 'JURASSIC PARK'")

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. A Titanosaur just sounds big, right? Well, back in 2006, two Australian farmers found gigantic dinosaur bones on their property. Now it's confirmed - those bones belong to the biggest dinosaur ever found down under. The long-necked plant eater was as long as a basketball court and 2 stories tall. I bet those scientists in "Jurassic Park" would have loved to get their hands on that guy's DNA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.