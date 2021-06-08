Bringing The World Home To You

Coast Guard Uses Helicopter To Rescue 3 People Adrift In A Raft

Published June 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's a bird. It's a plane. It's an inflatable pink flamingo? A visit to Alaska's Monashka Bay went downhill quickly for three friends and their two dogs after some strong winds pushed their pink flamingo raft out into the ocean. The pink bird and its five scared passengers sailed through the waters, catching the attention of some confused onlookers from the shore. Eventually, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in and safely rescued the group by helicopter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.