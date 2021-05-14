Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Student Solves Problem Created While We Look Down At Our Phones

Published May 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

We've all missed things while looking down at our phones. Student Minwook Paeng paying wanted to draw attention to that, so he created the Third Eye, which is an ocular prosthetic that you wear on your forehead. It reminds you to look up by vibrating when things get near you. It's part of a campaign that Paeng launched called phono sapiens, a comment on how reliant we are on our phones. Keep your third eye open. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.