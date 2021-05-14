Minneapolis' Fox 9 Experiences Technical Glitch During Weather Forecast

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There's a lot that can go wrong during a live broadcast.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX 9 NEWS BROADCAST)

JENNIFER MCDERMED: Fifty is the current temperature right now in Winona. Ooh, that's funky.

MARTIN: Fox 9 in Minneapolis had a technical glitch during their weather forecast. Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed started multiplying across the screen. Her image grew and lagged behind her, creating a trippy time-warp look.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX 9 NEWS BROADCAST)

MCDERMED: Do you guys want one Jennifer or two Jennifers or three?

(LAUGHTER)

MARTIN: Whatever choice gets us sunny weather. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.