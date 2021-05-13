Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thief Steals Backpack With $20,000 Prosthetic Arm Inside

Published May 13, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Parker Hanson was born without a left hand. But that hasn't kept him from his favorite game. He plays college baseball in South Dakota as a pitcher. Earlier this month, Hanson's truck was broken into. And the thief took a backpack. Problem though - Hanson's $20,000 prosthetic arm was in the backpack. Friends launched fundraisers to replace the prosthetic. A hospital in neighboring Minnesota is donating a new arm to the player. So all that money now goes to charity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.