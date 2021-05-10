Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It Feels Like I Actually Graduated:' Class Of 2020 Gets To Walk Across Stage

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer
Published May 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT
UNC-Greensboro Graduation, 2021
Lynn Hey / For WUNC
/
Falicia Hall wears her decorated mortarboard at a special graduation ceremony held for UNC Greensboro 2020 graduates Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C. University and college 2020 graduates get their moment in the spotlight and their own graduation, a year after Covid-19 cancelled in person ceremonies. (Lynn Hey for WUNC)

Graduations for both 2020 and 2021 started taking place this weekend.

Mother's Day weekend was filled with college commencements. Graduates of Fayetteville State, N.C. Central, NCA&T and UNC Greensboro all celebrated their graduations over the weekend.

While the Class of 2021 took the spotlight, some universities also held in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

Those students missed out on traditional commencements while they graduated amid the rise of the pandemic.

Devon Woods graduated from NCA&T with a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2020. He got to put on his cap and gown Sunday.

It feels like I actually graduated," he said. "This time last year, it feels like my class, we went on spring break, and we just never came back to school. And for the first time, it's like, I can finally close that chapter in my life.

Graduation season will continue next weekend, as N.C. State and UNC Chapel Hill celebrate their commencements.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
Stories From This Author