PHOTOS: Mourners Say Farewell To Andrew Brown Jr. In Elizabeth City

The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City, N.C., brought calls for justice from the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for the family.

Kate Medley Pallbearers move the casket of Andrew Brown Jr., outside the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley Rev. William Barber arrives at the Fountain of Life Church for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Kate Medley Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy honoring Andrew Brown Jr., on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C., said not to "confuse the celebration with the determination to get justice."

Kate Medley The casket of Andrew Brown Jr. was moved into the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, during a funeral service on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley A funeral service was held Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., for Andrew Brown, Jr.

Kate Medley The children of Andrew Brown Jr., sit in the front row of his funeral at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley A funeral service was held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr. Brown.

Kate Medley A mourner at the funeral service held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr.

Kate Medley Khalil Ferebee, the oldest son of Andrew Brown, Jr., delivers remarks at his father's funeral service at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Peyton Sickles Mourners at the funeral memorial for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3. 2021.

Kate Medley A mourner at the funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr. at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Peyton Sickles A memorial funeral was held in honor of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Peyton Sickles Andrew Brown Jr's casket inside the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, leaves the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley Mourners outside the funeral service for Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley Mourners hug after the funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Kate Medley A plane flies a banner honoring Andrew Brown Jr. over his funeral Monday afternoon.