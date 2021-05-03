Bringing The World Home To You

PHOTOS: Mourners Say Farewell To Andrew Brown Jr. In Elizabeth City

North Carolina Public Radio
Published May 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
A funeral service was held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, who was fatally shot by Pasquotank County deputies at his home April 21.

The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City, N.C., brought calls for justice from the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for the family.

Browse photos of the service below:

Kate Medley
Pallbearers move the casket of Andrew Brown Jr., outside the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
Rev. William Barber arrives at the Fountain of Life Church for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Kate Medley
Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy honoring Andrew Brown Jr., on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C., said not to "confuse the celebration with the determination to get justice."
Kate Medley
The casket of Andrew Brown Jr. was moved into the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, during a funeral service on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
A funeral service was held Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., for Andrew Brown, Jr.
Kate Medley
Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy honoring Andrew Brown Jr., on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C., said not to "confuse the celebration with the determination to get justice."
Kate Medley
The children of Andrew Brown Jr., sit in the front row of his funeral at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
A funeral service was held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr. Brown.
Kate Medley
A mourner at the funeral service held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr.
Kate Medley
Khalil Ferebee, the oldest son of Andrew Brown, Jr., delivers remarks at his father's funeral service at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
A funeral service was held Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC, for Andrew Brown, Jr. Brown.
Peyton Sickles
Mourners at the funeral memorial for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3. 2021.
Kate Medley
A mourner at the funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr. at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Peyton Sickles
A memorial funeral was held in honor of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Peyton Sickles
Andrew Brown Jr's casket inside the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, leaves the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
Mourners outside the funeral service for Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
Mourners hug after the funeral service for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Kate Medley
A plane flies a banner honoring Andrew Brown Jr. over his funeral Monday afternoon.
Peyton Sickles
A funeral memorial for Andrew Brown Jr. was held in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, May 3, 2021.