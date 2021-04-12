Sharon Van Etten Will Join NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Epic Ten'

Join NPR Music, Sharon Van Etten and Shamir in an online listening party for Van Etten's newest, epic Ten. The album includes her original 2010 breakthrough, plus front-to-back covers by Big Red Machine, IDLES, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, Courtney Barnett with Vagabon, St. Panther and Fiona Apple. Hosted by All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton, we'll listen to all of epic, a couple of the new interpretations and then have a live conversation with Van Etten and Shamir, who covered "DsharpG" for the double album. The event will take place on release day, April 16 , at 2 p.m. ET.

You can and watch via YouTube.

In the 11 years since Epic came out, Van Etten's released three albums, toured the world, started an acting career (The OA, Twin Peaks, Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and a family. Epic wasn't the beginning of her journey, but in just seven tracks (including "Peace Signs" and "Love More"), the record sings in plainspoken language about love and grief with a gracious curiosity. "The voice of Sharon Van Etten always turns me into a weepy, vulnerable heap," wrote NPR Music's Robin Hilton of her Tiny Desk concert in 2010. Not much has changed there!

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Sharon Van Etten. Let's listen together!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.