Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: What's The Show?

By Will Shortz
Published April 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air Challenge: A hardish one today. Every answer is the name of a classic TV game show, past or present. Identify the shows from their anagrams.

Ex. WHOLE FREE FUTON (5,2,7) --> WHEEL OF FORTUNE
1. DOPER JAY (8)
2. DROP SAWS (8)
3. OFF A CRATER (4,6)
4. INNOCENT ACTOR (13)
5. MANY WHISTLE (5,2,4)
6. SHOW ODORS EQUALLY (9,7)

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Engler, of Wayland, Mass. Write in capital letters the name of a popular vehicle brand. Move two vertical lines closer together. Add a horizontal line. The result will be another popular vehicle brand. What names are these?

Challenge answer:CIVIC --> GMC

Winner: Laurie Boeder of Washington, D.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Think of part of the body in seven letters. Add an "N" and rearrange all the letters to name two more parts of the body (none related to the original word). What body parts are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 15, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
Stories From This Author