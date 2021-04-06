Bringing The World Home To You

Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: Yasser Tejeda And Palotré

By Felix Contreras
Published April 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT

Every year, NPR Music participates in theSXSW music festival, whether it's curating a stage or simply attending hundreds of shows at the annual event in Austin, Texas. Last year, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned this March as an online festival. We programmed a 'stage' of Tiny Desk (home) concerts and presented them on the final day of the festival. Now, we present to you Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: four videos filmed in various locations, all of them full of surprises.

If only I could have experienced Yasser Tejeda and Palotré at one of the bars along Austin's Sixth Street. Tejeda, a New York-based guitarist from the Dominican Republic, started his musical career on the Dominican cuatro (a folkloric guitar-like instrument) and has incorporated guitar stylings that have made him a "go-to guy" for Dominican artists looking for passionate elegance in their sound.

Yasser Tejeda and his band Palotré begin their set behind a home desk with "Amor Arrayano," weaving a vaguely Caribbean feel with a killer R&B hook. After a brief introduction of his bandmates Tejeda launches into "La Culebra," the track that caught my attention from their album Kijombo. Palotré is a powerful groove machine behind Tejeda's virtuosic guitar playing and his playful dance moves.

Tejeda has stated one of the goals of this project is to explore the crossroads between Afro-Dominican musical traditions with anything else that pops onto their radar. Their final song here,"Nuestras Raices," has become one of my favorites because I hear the essence of Africa mixed with jazz and maybe a hint of heavy metal, as Tejeda steps on his distortion pedal to kick the band into overdrive with guest tenor saxophonist Mario Castro in tow.

I won't spoil the surprise, but be sure to stay until the end.

SET LIST

  • "Amor Arrayano"

  • "La Culebra"

  • "Nuestras Raíces"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Yasser Tejeda: guitar, vocals

  • Jonathan "Jblak" Troncoso: percussion, vocals

  • Victor Otoniel Vargas: drums, vocals

  • Kyle Miles: bass

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Andreas Hofweber

  • Audio: Quinn McCarthy

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
