Amtrak Plan Would Add New Routes Across South, Including More Charlotte-Birmingham Trains

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT
A long-range plan from Amtrak would add more routes across the South, including one that would connect Charlotte and Birmingham, Alabama.
Amtrak says a new route in its long-range plans would connect Savannah, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee, and stop in Atlanta.

Amtrak’s proposed new routes also include one that would connect Montgomery, Alabama, to Atlanta.

The routes are among several nationwide proposed by Amtrak after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

Nationwide, Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan would add at least 30 new routes and add more trips to at least 20 existing routes.

Amtrak officials are hoping Congress will provide the $80 billion designated for rail in Biden’s American Jobs Plan announced Wednesday.

In the Carolinas, the plan calls for more frequent trains from Charlotte to Birmingham, Alabama.

In Louisiana, a new line would run from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

