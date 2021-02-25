The Thistle & Shamrock: Ballads

When it comes to traditional and contemporary ballads, it's not an exaggeration to say that the characters and events built in these narrative songs matches any on-screen drama. Fiona Ritchie invites you to lose yourself in the timeless world of the ballad. This week's episode features Sarah McQuaid, Karen Matheson, Jean Redpath and Planxty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.