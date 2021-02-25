Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Ballads

Published February 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
Americana singer and guitarist Sarah McQuaid is featured in this week's episode.
When it comes to traditional and contemporary ballads, it's not an exaggeration to say that the characters and events built in these narrative songs matches any on-screen drama. Fiona Ritchie invites you to lose yourself in the timeless world of the ballad. This week's episode features Sarah McQuaid, Karen Matheson, Jean Redpath and Planxty.

