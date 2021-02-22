Bringing The World Home To You

San Francisco Man Moves And Takes His House With Him

Published February 22, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real estate is pricey in San Francisco, so when Tim Brown moved, he took his house. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a truck moved a 139-year-old Victorian brick house. It made the six blocks at less than 1 mile an hour. This took years of planning, 15 permits, ripped-out parking meters and sawed-off tree limbs. Mr. Brown may have to change the address number that is painted on the window above the door. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
