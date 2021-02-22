Bringing The World Home To You

Another British Centenarian Walks To Raise Money For Charity

Published February 22, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Remember Captain Tom Moore? He was the 100-year-old British veteran who died this month. Now the Evening Standard reports another centenarian has followed his lead. Tom Jones is 103. Like Captain Tom, he's walking to raise money for charity. He strolls through his garden with a cocktail and a striped blazer, raising money for a local hospice. One day he went over a mile and said, not bad for 103. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

