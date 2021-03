From the film Save Yourselves! actors Sunita Mani and John Reynolds play a game about commonly-known things that are named after less commonly-known people. Will they know John Philip Sousas from Adolphe Sax? Or will they PHONE it in?

Heard on Kyra Sedgwick: Empty Nest, Barn Full Of Goats

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.