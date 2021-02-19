Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Raining Hamiltons

Published February 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST

Writers Jeff Wright and Ben Warheit from Late Night with Seth Meyers compete in a music parody game where lyrics from the musical Hamiltonare changed to be about things you might find depicted on OTHER American currency.

Heard on Kyra Sedgwick: Empty Nest, Barn Full Of Goats

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: February 22, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
In this episode, we incorrectly say that Aaron Burr refers to Alexander Hamilton as the $10 Founding Father in the musical Hamilton. In fact, the line in the musical is said by the actor who plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.