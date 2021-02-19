Bringing The World Home To You

Dolly Parton Asks Tennessee Lawmakers Not To Put Statue Of Her Up At Capitol

Published February 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) And I...

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Singer, writer and philanthropist Dolly Parton is beloved lawmakers in Tennessee wanted to put up a statue of her at the Capitol, but she stopped them, said it's not appropriate, quote, "given all that is going on in the world." That kind of talk, Dolly, only makes people want the statue more.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

PARTON: (Singing) Bittersweet memories...

KING: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

