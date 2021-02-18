Bringing The World Home To You

Dog Goes Missing After Tornado Rips Hole In N.C. Woman's House

Published February 18, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In a horrifying week of weather, Brittany Memory had some relief. The North Carolina woman tells WECT a tornado tore a hole in her house. Wind ripped away her bed sheets along with her terrier.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRITTANY MEMORY: She was just bundled up in it. Once it was over, she was actually missing for a few hours.

INSKEEP: Things got better. The dog Penny returned home safely. She'd been living in a "Wizard Of Oz" nightmare - and your little dog, too. But like Toto, she came home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

