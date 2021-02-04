Bringing The World Home To You

Kansas City Chiefs' Barber Tests Positive For COVID-19

Published February 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Super Bowl is Sunday, and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping they're ready. ESPN reports about 20 players and staff were waiting for haircuts when their barber learned of a positive coronavirus test. The Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was reportedly in line. Two players have been isolated as close contacts. But so far, only the barber has turned up positive. And the Chiefs hope they will get away with a close shave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.