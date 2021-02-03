Bringing The World Home To You

New Album, 'Sounds Of The Unborn,' Gets A Prenatal Assist

Published February 3, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Here's a fly new artist making her musical debut. It's from an album called "Sounds Of The Unborn" because Luca Yupanqui recorded her contributions while she was still in the womb.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: For the recording sessions, her parents used biosonic MIDI technology to translate Luca's movements into musical notes, capturing her prenatal essence. I guess it beats a sonogram. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

