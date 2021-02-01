Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Farm Has A Unique Way To Make Your Remote Meeting More Fun

Published February 1, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A farm in England wants to make your next remote meeting more fun. Cronkshaw Fold Farm will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting. The farm's website includes descriptive profiles. Shakin' Susan is a little bit of a hipster who likes to daydream. Elizabeth is Cronkshaw's top goat. She keeps it classy. This Goat-2-Meeting (ph) venture has earned the farm almost $70,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories