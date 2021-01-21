Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Wintersong

Published January 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
Celtic harpist Kim Robertson is featured in this week's episode.
Monochrome landscapes, wild weather, long dark nights — they all find their way into music of the season. But don't worry! The warm glow of our music lights even the darkest corners of winter on Thistle as Fiona Ritchie curates an hour of Wintersong. Artists include Maddy Prior, Atwater Donelly and Kim Robertson.

