Memorable Inauguration Images Include Bernie Sanders' Mittens

NICK EVANS, BYLINE: Columbus City Council will look to those ideas as it starts work on its budget next month. The council president says his top priority is finding a new way to respond when residents call 911, a response that may not immediately involve police. For NPR News, I'm Nick Evans in Columbus.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Memorable images from yesterday's inauguration include Bernie Sanders mittens. He wore a huge and, no doubt, comfortable pair. People on the Internet lifted a photo of Sanders out of the inauguration and put him on a ski lift, atop the throne from "Game Of Thrones" or sitting on a skyscraper under construction. The Washington Post found the true story. A Vermont teacher made the mittens using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic. It's MORNING EDITION.