Trump Baby Blimp Will Be On Display At British Museum

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Plans for the Donald Trump presidential library are not yet entirely clear, but the Trump presidency is represented in a museum - the Museum of London, which acquired a keepsake - the famous Trump baby balloon, portraying the 45th president as a diaper-wearing baby. Matthew Bonner made it ahead of Trump's first visit to London as president and hopes it will stay on display as a memento of Trump for years to come.