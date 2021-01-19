Bringing The World Home To You

Chinese Restaurant Is Appreciated For Unsparingly Honest Menu

Published January 19, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Do you ever wish restaurant menus would just play it straight. Like, this dish is OK. This one is really good. A Chinese restaurant in Montreal is being appreciated for their unsparingly honest menu. The owner of Cuisine AuntDai offers his opinions of dishes. He says the orange beef is not that good compared to the General Tao chicken. Of the satay sauce beef, he writes on the menu, I haven't had the chance to try that yet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

