Sunday Puzzle: Switch The Vowel

By Will Shortz
Published January 17, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST
On-air Challenge:Below are some clues. The answer to each one is one of the words in the clue with its vowel sound changed.

Example: What fish bite --> BAIT (the word "bite" with the long-I sound changed to a long-A)

1. Not day

2. It's made by moistening dirt

3. Jacket part that covers the head

4. Item that's sowed in a garden

5. Fail to hit a ball in fair territory

6. Painful illness you get in your joints

7. What kickboxers fight with

8. What might surround a castle

9. What a used towel is

10. [Fill in the blank:] Man in the ___

11. [Fill in the blank:] Last but not ___

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Name a person in 2011 world news in eight letters. Remove the third, fourth and fifth letters. The remaining letters, in order, will name a person in 2021 world news. What names are these?

Challenge answer: (Osama) Bin Laden, (Joe) Biden

Winner:Ross Jackson from San Jose, Calif.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Gerry Reynolds of Chicago. Name a national landmark (6,3). Add the name of a chemical element. Rearrange all the letters to name two states. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

