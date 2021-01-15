Bringing The World Home To You

True Friendship Knows No Time And No Distance

Published January 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. True friendship knows no time and no distance, at least that's the case for Jill Stretton of Australia and Cathie Alexander of Scotland. They started writing each other in 1950 and have been pen pals ever since. They didn't meet in person until 1982, but they feel like lifelong friends after seven decades of correspondence. She's just like one of the family, Stretton told ABC North Queensland. And we're still together, as we ever were 70 years ago. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
