Bill Proposes Dolly Parton Statue On Tenn. Capitol Grounds

Published January 14, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A statue of Dolly Parton could end up on the grounds of the Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. State Representative John Mark Windle introduced the bill in the legislature yesterday. He said Dolly is the perfect example of the, quote, "kind, compassionate nature of Tennesseans." Yes, all her music. But Dolly has also been a champion for children's literacy. And she donated a million dollars toward the development of a COVID vaccine. Maybe the statue comes with a set of rhinestone-bedazzled angel wings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
