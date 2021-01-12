Bringing The World Home To You

Russian Swimmer Claims World Record For Longest Under-Ice Swim

Published January 12, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Russian swimmer has reportedly broken the world record for longest under-ice swim. Her name is Yekaterina Nekrasova, and she swam 279 feet beneath the ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia. She wasn't allowed to use a wetsuit or flippers, just a regular bathing suit. It took her about a minute and a half. The water temperature was freezing, obviously; the air outside, negative seven. When she finished, instead of rushing out of the water, she just looked to the camera and waved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
