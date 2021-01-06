Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

With 'The Great Gatsby' In Public Domain, Artists Riff On Classic Story

Published January 6, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" is now in the public domain, which means artists are free to riff on it. Yesterday, we heard from a novelist who wrote a backstory for the narrator and a growing online chorus wants a "Muppets" version of "Gatsby." One writer suggested Kermit as Gatsby, Miss Piggy as Daisy and Fozzie Bear as Tom. Surely, Statler and Waldorf could appreciate that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As Statler and Waldorf) (Unintelligible) Hey, boo.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories