Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Connecticut Dad Says His Daughter Had Her Heart And Her Car Stolen

Published January 5, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Getting your heart broken is tough. Getting robbed by the person who broke your heart - that is a mess. That's what happened to a young woman in South Windsor, Conn. She and her man had been dating for a few months. He'd won over her family. Then just after Christmas, he stole her car keys, drove off and never came back. We know this because her dad posted it on Facebook, writing, she had her heart and her car stolen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories