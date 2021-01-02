Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Public Service Song From Bill Kurtis

Published January 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And finally, we didn't want to start the year without a helpful public service pop song from Bill Kurtis.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS: (Singing) It's all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble - all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble. You wear it night and day. No sneeze. No cough. No spray. A simple little way to keep the germs at bay. Keep the germs at bay. It's all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble. No trouble.

SAGAL: When we come back, going to extremes to manage an extreme situation. And we're joined by a real-life master of disguise, at least I think we were. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.