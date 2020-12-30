Bringing The World Home To You

New Mexico Works To Solve Issue Of Too Many Animals Without Owners

Published December 30, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Turns out that New Mexico has too many animals without owners. It also has student pilots who need flight time to graduate. So KRQE in Albuquerque reports that the state is having teenage pilots airlift animals from shelters. They're being flown out of state where they have a better chance of adoption. Seventeen-year-old Cody Anderson helped transport 22 puppies. How's that for a school assignment? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

