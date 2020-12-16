Bringing The World Home To You

Paleontologists Discover Southern Hemisphere's 1st Dinosaur With Feathers

Published December 16, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Paleontologists have discovered a new dinosaur they're calling a little showoff. The two-legged creature lived an estimated 110 million years ago. Imagine this - a small animal with a fuzzy, hairlike mane and these long, thin ribbons protruding out of its shoulders, two on each side. It's the first dinosaur with feathers ever discovered in the southern hemisphere. Honestly, it looks like a raccoon-chicken hybrid, but its real name means lord of the spear, which is way cooler. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
